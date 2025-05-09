Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in UMH Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UMH opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

Insider Activity

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. This trade represents a 24.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.