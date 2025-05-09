Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 208.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,821,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.75 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

