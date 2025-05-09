Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 193.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DORM opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

