Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $40.42 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

