The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $25.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 156.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 47.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Olin by 43.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Olin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Olin by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

