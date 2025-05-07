iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

