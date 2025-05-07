Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Moelis & Company worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $86,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,855,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.27%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

