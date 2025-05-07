Axa S.A. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

