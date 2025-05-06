47,755 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 134,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.