Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $609,076,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 317,091 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.5032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

