The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NTB stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.
