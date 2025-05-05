The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NTB stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.