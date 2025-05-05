Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a 7.7% increase from Pacific Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFLC stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

