EQT Co. (EQT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 2nd

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EQT to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

