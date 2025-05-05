Repay (RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter.

Repay stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Repay has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $368.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

