Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently:

4/24/2025 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/24/2025 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2025 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/11/2025 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Corp to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Teck Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

3/10/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TECK opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.79. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.