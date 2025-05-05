Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,234.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,777 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,263,000 after purchasing an additional 564,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,605,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,328,000 after buying an additional 330,648 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

BEP opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP. CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

