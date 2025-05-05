Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Itron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Itron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $108.23 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Itron’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

