LayerZero (ZRO) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00002631 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $272.67 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.52058703 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $27,782,375.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

