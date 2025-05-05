LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $332.71 million for the quarter.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFST. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

