KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,540,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,827,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

