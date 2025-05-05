iHeartMedia (IHRT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $790.17 million for the quarter.

IHRT opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. The trade was a 2.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. The trade was a 4.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

