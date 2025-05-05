Hannover Rück SE (HVRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2709 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRY opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hannover Rück to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hannover Rück to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

