CS Disco (LAW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter. CS Disco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CS Disco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $3.70 on Monday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $68,227.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,465.67. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $118,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

