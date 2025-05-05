VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

