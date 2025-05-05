Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $158.05 million and $2.09 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 142,441,207,716,652 coins and its circulating supply is 116,842,775,117,584 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 142,441,207,716,652 with 116,842,775,117,584 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000136 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,929,862.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars.

