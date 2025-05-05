Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 21st

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $274.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

