Cogna Educação S.A. (COGNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on June 6th

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Cogna Educação Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

