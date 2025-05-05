Cogna Educação S.A. (COGNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on June 6th

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.
Cogna Educação Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
