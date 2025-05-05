Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Northland Securities

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Northland Capmk raised Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Allient has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allient by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allient by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 36,142 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allient by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

