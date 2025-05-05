adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised adidas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get adidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on adidas

adidas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $117.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.24. adidas has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in adidas by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.