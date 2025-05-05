Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 2nd

Reddit, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Block are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices perceived to be below their intrinsic worth, often indicated by low price-to-earnings, price-to-book or price-to-sales ratios. These firms tend to be more mature businesses with steady cash flows and modest growth prospects. Investors in value stocks aim to profit when the market corrects its underestimation and the stock’s price rises to reflect its true value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Reddit (RDDT)

RDDT traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,137,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,669. Reddit has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $28.61. 90,314,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,102,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

XYZ stock traded down $12.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. 44,391,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Read More