Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 569.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,355,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.06 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

