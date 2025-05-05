Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $471,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $364.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $362.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

