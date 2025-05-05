Core Scientific (CORZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million.

Core Scientific Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $8.42 on Monday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 6.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. The trade was a 25.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

