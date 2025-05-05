Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $32,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $235.94 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.46.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

