Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.27% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $43,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $119.67 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Get Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.