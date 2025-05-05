Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEP opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
