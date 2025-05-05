Enhabit (EHAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter.

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

