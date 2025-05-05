Chapman Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,789 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $69,781,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 73,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 306,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.87 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

