Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,028 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

