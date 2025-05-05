QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $270.36 million for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuinStreet Price Performance
Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at QuinStreet
In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
