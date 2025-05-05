QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $270.36 million for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

