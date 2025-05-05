Blue Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

