Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,200 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $164.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

