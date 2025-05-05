Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Onsemi updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

