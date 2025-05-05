Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $173.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $130.39 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

