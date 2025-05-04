Northern Trust Corp Buys 174,300 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,218,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $103,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

