Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,499,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 799,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

