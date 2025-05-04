Lido Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Stock Up 3.3 %

Strategy stock opened at $394.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 3.79.

Insider Activity

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 37,798 shares worth $12,535,866. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.33.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

