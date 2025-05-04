Lido Advisors LLC Invests $735,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,806 shares of company stock worth $6,274,814 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.