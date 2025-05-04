Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

