Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Purchases Shares of 464,806 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 464,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,503,000. HEICO accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This trade represents a 24.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.00 and a 200-day moving average of $249.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $207.82 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.36.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

